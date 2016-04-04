Tunisia reopening Tripoli embassy after unity government arrives

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Monday that it was reopening its embassy and consulate in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, following the arrival there of the U.N.-backed unity government.

The diplomatic missions would be reopened “in the framework of backing the Libyan political process and support for consensus between Libyans”, Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia closed its consular operations in Tripoli after gunmen stormed its consulate last June and kidnapped 10 staff, who were later freed.

The leaders of Libya’s unity government arrived in Tripoli from Tunisia last week, and have been operating from a naval base in the capital as they seek to establish their authority over two previously existing rival governments.