Turkish Airlines suspends all Libya flights amid security concerns
#World News
January 6, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish Airlines suspends all Libya flights amid security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines, the last foreign airline operating in Libya, said on Tuesday it was suspending all flights to the north African country over concerns about worsening security.

Turkey’s flag carrier suspended all Misrata flights on Monday, and on Tuesday it said it would no longer fly to its other Libya destinations - Benghazi, Tripoli or Sebha.

Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is mired in a violent power struggle between two rival factions of former rebels who have established competing governments, both claiming legitimacy and control of vast oil resources.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

