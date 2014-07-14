FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. temporarily moves some international staff out of Libya
#World News
July 14, 2014 / 12:32 AM / 3 years ago

U.N. temporarily moves some international staff out of Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Hani Amara

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Sunday it had temporarily relocated some of its international staff out of Libya after heavy fighting broke out between rival militias vying for control of Libya’s main airport.

The fighting killed at least seven people and forced a halt to all flights in the worst violence in the capital in six months.

“We can confirm a temporary relocation for security reasons,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said, without giving figures. 

If the security situation continued to deteriorate, U.N. sources did not rule out a temporary relocation of all remaining international staff in Libya. One U.N. source said U.N. staff had been “significantly reduced.” 

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, has some 200 national and international staff, according to its website. 

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Peter Cooney

