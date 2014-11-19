FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. blacklists Libya's Ansar al-Sharia, involved in Benghazi attack
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. blacklists Libya's Ansar al-Sharia, involved in Benghazi attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday blacklisted two branches of the Islamist extremist group Ansar al-Sharia in Libya, which Washington says was behind the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

Ansar Al Sharia Benghazi and Ansar Al Sharia Derna, both associated with al Qaeda, were added to the al Qaeda sanctions list and will face an arms embargo and a global travel ban and asset freeze, U.N. diplomats said.

“Both groups are responsible for acts of terror in Libya, including bomb attacks, kidnappings, and murder,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement. Britain, France and the United States initiated the action.

Ansar Al-Sharia is one of a slew of violent political factions and tribal groups fighting for power since the government lost control of the capital, Tripoli.

The U.N. Security Council has had an arms embargo and other sanctions on Libya since 2011, when former leader Muammar Gaddafi cracked down on pro-democracy activists. Gaddafi was ousted from power and killed later that year.

Separate from the U.N. sanctions, the United States is also considering imposing sanctions on Libya’s militants to try to force leaders to negotiate and prevent the country from descending further into chaos.

Reporting by Mirjam Donath; Edited by David Storey and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.