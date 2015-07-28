U.N. human rights office deeply disturbed' by Libya death sentences

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is “deeply disturbed” by death sentences handed down in a trial of former officials who served under Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, it said on Tuesday.

“We had closely monitored the detention and trial and found that international fair trial standards had failed to be met,” it said in a statement, citing a failure to establish individual criminal responsibility, lack of access to lawyers, claims of ill-treatment, and trials conducted in absentia.