U.N. human rights office deeply disturbed' by Libya death sentences
#World News
July 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. human rights office deeply disturbed' by Libya death sentences

Saif al-Islam speaks to a youth rally in Tripoli, Libya March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is “deeply disturbed” by death sentences handed down in a trial of former officials who served under Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, it said on Tuesday.

“We had closely monitored the detention and trial and found that international fair trial standards had failed to be met,” it said in a statement, citing a failure to establish individual criminal responsibility, lack of access to lawyers, claims of ill-treatment, and trials conducted in absentia.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

