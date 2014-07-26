U.S. evacuates Libyan Embassy staff to Tunisia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday evacuated its embassy staff from Tripoli to Tunisia due to intense fighting among Libyan militias near the facility, the U.S. State Department said.

Personnel, including the U.S. Marines who guard the embassy, were evacuated by land with F-16 fighters and Osprey helicopters providing security, the Defense Department said in a statement.

There were no incidents during the five-hour journey to Tunisia, the Defense Department said.