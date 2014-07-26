United States pulls embassy staff from Libya due to security concerns

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The United States evacuated its embassy in Libya on Saturday, temporarily relocating its staff across the border to Tunisia because of escalating clashes between rival militias in Tripoli, the U.S. State Department said. The U.S. pullout underscored deteriorating security in the Libyan capital following two weeks of fighting between militias who have exchanged rocket and artillery fire in southern Tripoli near the embassy compound.

Reporting by Patrick Markey, editing by John Stonestreet