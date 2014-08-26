FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Department says aware of Egypt, UAE air strikes in Libya
August 26, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. State Department says aware of Egypt, UAE air strikes in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time it was aware of air strikes in Libya by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in recent days.

Until now Washington would not talk about the involvement of Egypt and the UAE in the air strikes against militia in the capital Tripoli.

“We understand there were air strikes undertaken in recent days by the UAE and Egypt” in Libya, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing with reporters.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

