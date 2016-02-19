FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. forces conduct air strikes on militants in Libya: military spokesman
February 19, 2016

U.S. forces conduct air strikes on militants in Libya: military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces conducted air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Libya on Friday, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Among the targets in the air raids was a senior Tunisian operative, Noureddine Chouchane, who is suspected in two major attacks in Tunisia, said Col. Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for the Pentagon’s Africa Command.

“We are assessing the results of the operation and will provide additional information as and when appropriate,” Cheadle told Reuters.

Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

