U.S. says worried about Libyan oil purchases outside legal channels
#World News
April 26, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. says worried about Libyan oil purchases outside legal channels

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside legitimate channels and said all sales must go through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about purchases of Libyan oil outside of legitimate channels,” spokesman John Kirby said after an India-flagged tanker left for Malta carrying crude shipped by rival eastern Libya government.

“All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, to maintain the stability and credibility of Libya’s oil in international oil markets,” he added. 

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse

