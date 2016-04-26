FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2016 / 5:55 PM / in a year

U.S. says worried about Libyan oil purchases outside legal channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside legitimate channels and said all sales must go through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about purchases of Libyan oil outside of legitimate channels,” spokesman John Kirby said after an India-flagged tanker left for Malta carrying crude shipped by rival eastern Libya government.

“All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, to maintain the stability and credibility of Libya’s oil in international oil markets,” he added. 

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse

