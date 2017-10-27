Dozens of unidentified bodies found near Libyan city of Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The bodies of 37 unidentified people have been found near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources said on Friday.

The bodies were found on Thursday night in Al-Abyar, about 70 km (44 miles) east of Benghazi. The security sources gave no information about their possible identity.

Smaller numbers of bodies have been found in and around Benghazi on several occasions in recent months. The area is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), a force headed by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

He declared victory in a campaign for Benghazi in July, though some fighting has continued in one district of the city.