Libya confirms Gaddafi intelligence chief arrested

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya confirmed on Saturday that Muammar Gaddafi’s intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi was arrested in Mauritania, government spokesman Nasser al-Manee said.

“Today we confirm the news of the arrest of Abdullah al-Senussi,” Manee told a news conference.

“He was arrested this morning in Nouakchott airport and there was a young man with him. We think it is his son.”

“He was carrying a passport from Mali,” Manee added.