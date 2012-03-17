FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya confirms Gaddafi intelligence chief arrested
March 17, 2012 / 12:42 PM / in 6 years

Libya confirms Gaddafi intelligence chief arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya confirmed on Saturday that Muammar Gaddafi’s intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi was arrested in Mauritania, government spokesman Nasser al-Manee said.

“Today we confirm the news of the arrest of Abdullah al-Senussi,” Manee told a news conference.

“He was arrested this morning in Nouakchott airport and there was a young man with him. We think it is his son.”

“He was carrying a passport from Mali,” Manee added.

Reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Sophie Hares

