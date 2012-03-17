Libya confirms Gaddafi intelligence chief arrested

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya confirmed on Saturday that Muammar Gaddafi’s intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi was arrested in Mauritania, government spokesman Nasser al-Manee said.
“Today we confirm the news of the arrest of Abdullah al-Senussi,” Manee told a news conference.
“He was arrested this morning in Nouakchott airport and there was a young man with him. We think it is his son.”
“He was carrying a passport from Mali,” Manee added.
