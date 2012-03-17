Libya seeking Gaddafi intelligence chief extradition

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya is seeking the extradition of Muammar Gaddafi’s intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi from Mauritania after he was arrested at Nouakchott airport, government spokesman Nasser al-Manee said on Saturday.

“Today the prosecutor general has sent an extradition request to the Mauritanian government through Interpol, who delivered this request to the Mauritanian government,” he told a news conference.

“The Libyan foreign ministry is in touch with Mauritania about the procedure. The Libyan government is ready to receive Abdullah al-Senussi ... and give him a fair trial in Libya.”