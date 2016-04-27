FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian engineer abducted in Libya freed, Serbian ministry says
#World News
April 27, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

Serbian engineer abducted in Libya freed, Serbian ministry says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A Serbian engineer who was abducted by unidentified kidnappers in Libya has been freed, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Miroslav Tomic, a maintenance engineer employed by a German company, was kidnapped on Saturday as he traveled to inspect an oil field around 1,200 km (750 miles) east from the capital Tripoli.

“We have confirmed information he was released from captivity. We have been informed he will appear at his workplace tomorrow,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said without elaborating.

Tomic was taken in a region not under effective control by any of Libya’s governments. A new U.N.-backed unity government has barely established itself in Tripoli, and a self-declared government in Tripoli, a rival government based in the east and various armed factions are vying for power.

The various factions have been fighting since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The conflict among them has allowed Islamic State militants to set up operations in Libya, and criminal gangs also roam parts of the country.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
