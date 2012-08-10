FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan general shot dead by gunmen in Benghazi
#World News
August 10, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Libyan general shot dead by gunmen in Benghazi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead a Libyan army general in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, a security source said, the latest in a string of attacks in the cradle of last year’s revolt.

Mohammed Hadiya Al-Feitouri was leaving a mosque after Friday prayers when he was hit by bullets fired from a car, the source said.

“He died soon after,” the source said.

No further details were immediately available.

Feitouri had defected from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime during last year’s revolt and later became head of ammunition and armament for the army.

The shooting was one of a number of attacks in Benghazi, where local groups previously have staged protests demanding more powers for eastern Libya and objecting to what they say is the central authorities’ neglect of the region.

A strong explosion rocked the Libyan military intelligence in Benghazi last week but caused no casualties.

Last Sunday, former military intelligence Colonel Suleiman Bouzrida was shot in the head twice while walking to a mosque for early morning prayers. He also had joined the rebels in the early stages of the revolution.

Reporting by Mohammed Al-Tommy, additional reporting by Ali Shuaib in Tripoli; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
