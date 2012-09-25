FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former fighters exchange fire outside Libya congress
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2012 / 1:58 PM / in 5 years

Former fighters exchange fire outside Libya congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Former Libyan rebel fighters exchanged fire outside the national congress in Tripoli on Tuesday, a member of the national assembly said.

The fighters were demonstrating outside congress to demand more recognition from Libya’s new rulers when an argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire, said the assembly member who did not want to be named.

“Security forces asked congress members to leave the building,” he added. “Security forces closed off the area and started shooting in the air to stop the protesters. The shooting has now stopped.”

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.