Former fighters exchange fire outside Libya congress

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Former Libyan rebel fighters exchanged fire outside the national congress in Tripoli on Tuesday, a member of the national assembly said.

The fighters were demonstrating outside congress to demand more recognition from Libya’s new rulers when an argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire, said the assembly member who did not want to be named.

“Security forces asked congress members to leave the building,” he added. “Security forces closed off the area and started shooting in the air to stop the protesters. The shooting has now stopped.”