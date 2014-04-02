Libyan bank staff start two-day strike after colleague shot dead at work

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Employees at one of Libya’s biggest banks began a two-day strike on Wednesday, demanding greater protection after a colleague was shot dead at work, staff and state media said.

Libya’s government has been unable to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and refuse to disarm, and alongside the deteriorating security situation, the number of bank robberies have increased in the past few months.

State-owned Jumhuriya, which employs more than 5,000 staff in 146 branches, according to its website, is the main bank through which the government pays hundreds of thousands of civil servants.

State news agency LANA said Jumhuriya staff across the country had gone on strike to condemn the killing of a bank employee in Sabha in the south, accusing the government of failing to protect the branches.

“One of our colleagues was killed yesterday while he was doing his job,” Fatthi Al-Fandi, a bank employee in the capital Tripoli told Reuters. “One of us could be the next.”