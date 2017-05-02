Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen adjourned until Wednesday

A view shows the logo on the headquarters's of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France, April 18, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.

The LIA is pursuing SocGen (SOGN.PA) in relation to five trades totaling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.

The trial was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday in London's High Court, and is expected to run until the end of July.