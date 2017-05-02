FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen adjourned until Wednesday
May 2, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 4 months ago

Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen adjourned until Wednesday

Claire Milhench

1 Min Read

A view shows the logo on the headquarters's of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France, April 18, 2017.Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.

The LIA is pursuing SocGen (SOGN.PA) in relation to five trades totaling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.

The trial was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday in London's High Court, and is expected to run until the end of July.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans

