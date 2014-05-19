FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total says Tripoli staff reduced to minimum on security concerns
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Total says Tripoli staff reduced to minimum on security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total has cut its presence in the Libyan capital Tripoli to a minimum over security concerns, although it is not evacuating staff from Libya and offshore operations are continuing, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

“We are monitoring the situation, we have reduced our presence in Tripoli, which was already limited, to the minimum, even though we’re not evacuating from Libya and offshore activities are continuing,” she told Reuters.

She would not say how many people were working in Libya and how the company was organizing itself in the face of increasing violence in the North African country.

The Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach has ordered its workers back from Libya, a source at the company said on Monday.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Gus Trompiz

