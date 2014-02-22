FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police attacked with grenade at Tunisian consulate in Libya
February 22, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Police attacked with grenade at Tunisian consulate in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Gunmen fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a police car parked in front of the Tunisian consulate in Libya’s eastern Benghazi city on Saturday, security officials said.

Security officials said it was not clear whether the unknown gunmen had targeted the car, which had four officers inside, or the consulate. Nobody was hurt.

Tunisia is one of the last states still with a mission in Benghazi. Most have pulled out of the port city since the U.S. ambassador was killed in an Islamist assault on September 2012.

Egypt withdrew its personnel last month from its Benghazi consulate and Tripoli embassy for security reasons.

Assassinations and car bombs have become part of life in Benghazi, where Islamists and rival militias roam unchallenged.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
