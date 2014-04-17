FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian diplomat kidnapped in Libyan capital
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Tunisian diplomat kidnapped in Libyan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Tunisian diplomat was kidnapped on Thursday in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Libya’s foreign ministry said, days after gunmen seized Jordan’s ambassador.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said it was unclear who was behind the kidnapping of the Tunisian diplomat.

An official in Tunisia’s foreign ministry said: “We cannot confirm that he has been kidnapped but we have been unable to contact him.”

Security has deteriorated in Libya as the government has been unable to control militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but refuse to disarm.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by John Stonestreet

