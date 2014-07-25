FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says suspends operations in Libya embassy due to security woes
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey says suspends operations in Libya embassy due to security woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Operations at Turkey’s Tripoli embassy will be suspended due to worsening security situation in Libya, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday, a day after Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the embassy in the capital could be evacuated.

More than 50 people have died so far in fighting that started 10 days ago and has deepened fears post-war Libya is slipping further into lawlessness, with its government unable to control heavily armed brigades of former rebel fighters battling for power.

“Our Tripoli embassy has temporarily suspended its operations,” the ministry said. “The core personnel will continue work from our Tunisia embassy until the circumstances in Tripoli improve.”

The move comes only days after Turkey issued a travel warning advising all its citizens to leave the North African country. The foreign Ministry said more than 500 Turks have already been sent back to Turkey via Tunisia on Thursday.

Turkey’s consulate-general in the northwestern Libyan capital of Misrata will continue its operations normally, it said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.