British embassy temporarily withdraws some staff from Libya

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The British embassy is temporarily withdrawing some of its staff from Libya over concerns about political uncertainty and the risk of clashes between rival armed groups in the capital, it said on its website.

“Given the security implications of the ongoing political uncertainty, the British Embassy is temporarily withdrawing a small number of staff,” the statement said, and added that the embassy would continue to operate as usual.

A British security source told Reuters only non-essential staff were affected.