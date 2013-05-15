FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man killed in attack on police station in Libya's Benghazi
#World News
May 15, 2013 / 11:44 AM / 4 years ago

Man killed in attack on police station in Libya's Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bystanders gather in front of a police station after it was set on fire by an angry crowd in central Benghazi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A man was killed in an overnight attack on police in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi and their station was later set on fire in a possible act of revenge for the killing, police sources said on Wednesday.

The army deployed additional forces to Benghazi after a car loaded with explosives blew up near a hospital on Monday, killing three people.

Police sources said the man lived in the neighborhood and was involved in the assault, but local residents said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

The raid was meant to free someone arrested two days ago, police said.

“A crowd of angry people came to burn the police station, and police members (left) to avoid clashes with them,” one police source said.

Soldiers near the station were firing guns into the air to warn people away, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Additional reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

