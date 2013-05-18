FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 18, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Armed groups bomb Libyan military posts in Benghazi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the military police and security gather at the scene of an explosion in front of the Greek embassy (R) in Tripoli May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - Armed groups attacked military posts in Libya’s second city Benghazi with bombs and a rocket-propelled grenade, an army commander said on Saturday.

Nearly two years after the uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi’s 42-year rule, the government still exerts little control over the armed brigades that helped overthrow him.

Oil-producer Libya is largely split into fiefdoms of such brigades that are competing for influence.

No one was hurt in the four overnight attacks on three Benghazi army posts, said the military commander, Hamed Belkhair. Homemade bombs were thrown in three of the attacks and a rocket-propelled grenade was fired in the fourth, he said.

The army had sent extra forces to the eastern city after a car laden with explosives blew up near a hospital there on Monday, killing three people. Attacks on police stations have become a frequent occurrence in recent weeks.

“The national army is being subjected to these attacks because they are doing a great job of cleaning the city of criminals’ shelters,” said Belkhair.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Jessica Donati; Editing by Alistair Lyon

