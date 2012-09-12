FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms death of official in Benghazi attack
#World News
September 12, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

U.S. confirms death of official in Benghazi attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. State Department officer was killed in an attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya and she condemned the violence.

“Some have sought to justify this vicious behavior as a response to inflammatory material posted on the Internet. The United States deplores any intentional effort to denigrate the religious beliefs of others,” she said in a statement. “But let me be clear: There is never any justification for violent acts of this kind.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Will Dunham

