Egypt says U.S. government not to blame for Prophet Mohammad film

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s prime minister said on Wednesday the U.S. government should not be blamed for a film that insulted the Prophet Mohammad and led to an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, but urged Washington to take action against the film producers.

“What happened at the U.S. embassy in Cairo is regrettable and rejected by all Egyptian people and cannot be justified, especially if we consider that the people who produced this low film have no relation to the (U.S.) government,” Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said, reading out a statement.

He added: “We ask the American government to take a firm position toward this film’s producers within the framework of international charters that criminalize acts that stir strife on the basis of race, color or religion.”