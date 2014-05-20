U.S. says has not had recent contact with Libya's Haftar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it has not had recent contact with renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar and does not support or condone recent actions on the ground, which include an attack on the Libyan parliament claimed by forces loyal to him .

“We have not had contact with him recently. We do not condone or support the actions on the ground, nor have we assisted with these actions,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing. “We are continuing to =call on all parties to refrain from violence and to seek resolution through peaceful means.”