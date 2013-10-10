White House condemns kidnapping of Libyan prime minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned the kidnapping of Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan and is pleased that he has been released, a spokesman said, noting President Barack Obama was briefed on the incident.

“The United States supports Libya’s efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the 2011 revolution for a democratic, secure and prosperous Libya, and the people of Libya deserve a democracy based on the rule of law and respect for human rights,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in the briefing.