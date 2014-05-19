FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan air force base in eastern city says joins forces of renegade general
May 19, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan air force base in eastern city says joins forces of renegade general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Libyan air force base in the eastern city of Tobruk has decided to join forces of a renegade general which have been fighting militant Islamists, according to a statement published on Monday.

“The Torbuk air force base will join ... the army under the command of General Khalifa Qassim Haftar,” said the statement posted on social media websites. Staff at the air base confirmed its authenticity.

Libya also extended the closure of the airport in the main eastern city of Benghazi until May 25 because of the unrest, the airport director said. It was attacked overnight with Grad rockets.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams

