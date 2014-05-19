FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria's Sonatrach recalls workers from Libya, land border closed: sources
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria's Sonatrach recalls workers from Libya, land border closed: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - The Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach has ordered its workers back from Libya over security concerns in the neighboring country, a source at the company said on Monday.

Around 50 Sonatrach workers were working in Libya, and all will be out within two days, the source said. On Friday, Algeria sent a special forces team into Tripoli to evacuate its ambassador and embassy staff following threats.

Algeria has also imposed restrictions on border crossings, allowing only Algerian citizens to cross from Libya and only Libyan citizens into Libya, a security source said.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
