Libyan PM Zeidan says 27 killed, 235 wounded in Tripoli clashes

Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan speaks during a joint news conference at the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office in Tripoli, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Clashes between militias and armed residents in Tripoli killed 27 persons and wounded 235 on Friday, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said in an exclusive interview with Reuters TV and the Libyan television channel Ahrar.

“The demonstration was peaceful and had been permitted by the interior ministry, and then the protesters were fired on when they entered the Gharghur district” where the militia’s headquarters are located, Zeidan said.

“There are 27 martyrs and 235 wounded,” he said.