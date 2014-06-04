Libyan renegade general survives assassination attempt: sources

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - A Libyan renegade general survived an attempt to kill him outside Benghazi on Wednesday, army sources said.

A suicide bomber drove a Land Cruiser packed with explosives to the base of retired general Khalifa Haftar, his spokesman Mohamed El-Hejazi said, adding Haftar had not been hurt.

Military sources said two of Haftar’s guards were killed.

Haftar has launched a campaign to what he calls purge the North African country of Islamists.