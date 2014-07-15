Kerry says Libya violence is dangerous, U.S. working to end it

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday warned that the escalating violence by Libyan militias was alarming and said Washington was working through its envoys to restore peace to the North African nation.

“It is dangerous and it must stop,” Kerry told reporters in Vienna after three days of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

A militia shelled Tripoli airport, destroying 90 percent of planes parked there, a Libyan government spokesman said, as heavy fighting between armed groups prompted the United Nations to pull its staff out of Libya.