Libyan interior minister denies joining forces with renegade general

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s acting interior minister, Saleh Mazeg, said on Wednesday his ministry stood with “the Libyan people”, not with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Mazeg, speaking on the local television station al-Nabaa, said a ministry statement carried by earlier by the state news agency LANA saying the ministry had joined Haftar was wrong.

Haftar has launched what he calls a military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the east. Several military units have joined him, threatening to split the nascent regular forces and the various militias allied with them.