Libyan interior minister denies joining forces with renegade general
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan interior minister denies joining forces with renegade general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s acting interior minister, Saleh Mazeg, said on Wednesday his ministry stood with “the Libyan people”, not with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Mazeg, speaking on the local television station al-Nabaa, said a ministry statement carried by earlier by the state news agency LANA saying the ministry had joined Haftar was wrong.

Haftar has launched what he calls a military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the east. Several military units have joined him, threatening to split the nascent regular forces and the various militias allied with them.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

