Libya oil production up to 588,000 bpd: acting oil minister

Workers are seen next to pipelines at the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, west of Benghazi April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s oil production has risen to 588,000 barrels per day (bpd), the country’s acting oil minister told Reuters on Tuesday, despite an increase in violence in the country since the weekend.

Oil output has been recovering since a deal with rebels to bring most of the rebel-led port blockades to an end. On Sunday a spokesman for the National Oil Corp said output was at 470,000 bpd as production at the El Sharara oilfield ramps up.