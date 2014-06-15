Power cut off in much of eastern Libya after Benghazi plant got shelled -official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Power has gone off in much of eastern Libya after a power plant in Benghazi was shelled in heavy clashes in the port city, a state electricity official said on Sunday.

“The clashes in Benghazi have caused a big lack of power in the east of Libya,” said Lutfi Ghuma, spokesman for Libya’s state electricity company. “The circuits ... of the Benghazi North Power Station have been damaged because of the shelling, causing power cuts in most of the eastern cities of Libya and some other western areas.”

Engineers were trying to fix the damage but they were facing difficulties to reach the damaged plant, he said.