Forces of renegade Libyan general demand parliament hand over power

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Forces loyal to renegade Libyan general Khalifa Hafter demanded parliament freeze work and hand over power to a body drafting a new constitution, according to a statement issued late on Sunday after the assembly building was stormed.

The self-declared Libyan National Army also rejected, in the statement read out on television channel al-Ahrar, the appointment of Ahmed Maiteeq as the country’s new prime minister.