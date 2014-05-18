FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forces of renegade Libyan general demand parliament hand over power
#World News
May 18, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Forces of renegade Libyan general demand parliament hand over power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Forces loyal to renegade Libyan general Khalifa Hafter demanded parliament freeze work and hand over power to a body drafting a new constitution, according to a statement issued late on Sunday after the assembly building was stormed.

The self-declared Libyan National Army also rejected, in the statement read out on television channel al-Ahrar, the appointment of Ahmed Maiteeq as the country’s new prime minister.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

