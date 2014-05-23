FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., European allies express concern over Libya violence
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., European allies express concern over Libya violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police provide security in Tripoli May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and European allies on Friday expressed deep concern with violence in Libya and warned that the country stood “at a crossroads” between pursuing a political transition or facing chaos, fragmentation, violence and terrorism.

“The European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, deeply concerned by the repeated acts of violence, call on all sides to refrain from the use of force and to address differences by political means,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement also offered Western support for an inclusive reconciliation process, with the help of the United Nations, warning that “persistent divisions amongst Libyans will gravely challenge the ability of the international community to assist.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
