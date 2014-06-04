FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from suicide attack on base of Libyan renegade general rises to four: source
June 4, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 3 years ago

Death toll from suicide attack on base of Libyan renegade general rises to four: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide attack on a base of Libyan renegade general Khalifa Haftar has risen to four, a medical source said on Wednesday.

At least 23 people had been wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier on Wednesday near a base outside Benghazi, the source said, adding that no of them was in serious condition.

Haftar has declared war on militant Islamists roaming around unchallenged in the eastern city of Benghazi and other parts of the oil producer.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra

