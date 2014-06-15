Clashes in Libya's Benghazi kill four, cut off power

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - Four people have been killed and 14 wounded in clashes in Libya’s Benghazi and its suburbs between forces belonging to a renegade general and Islamist militants, medical officials said on Sunday.

Power went off in the port city after rockets hit the Benina electricity plant which supplies Benghazi and neighboring towns, residents and state news agency LANA said.

Residents said they could hear war planes circling Libya’s second-largest city.