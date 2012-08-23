Three killed, eight wounded in Libyan tribal clash

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and eight were wounded in heavy clashes between two tribes near the western town of Zlitan on Thursday, an official source said, correcting an earlier estimate of 12 dead and dozens wounded.

The clash was sparked by a dispute between two families from the al-Haly and al-Fawatra tribes. The source could not say what the dispute was about but noted that an army deployment has managed to impose a truce between the two warring tribes.

“The army’s deployment has allowed us to take first-hand account of casualties in this tribal clash. Three people were killed and eight were wounded,” the source said.