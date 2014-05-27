State Department tells U.S. citizens to leave Libya immediately

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Tuesday told U.S. citizens in Libya to leave the country immediately, warning that the security situation remained “unpredictable and unstable.”

“The Department of State warns U.S. citizens against all travel to Libya and recommends that U.S. citizens currently in Libya depart immediately,” the State Department said in a new travel warning.

The last travel warning for Libya issued on Dec. 12 strongly advised against all but essential travel to Tripoli and against traveling outside the capital.