Freed Libyan PM seen arriving at his office

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Reuters reporter saw Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan arriving at his office on Thursday shortly after officials said he had been freed by former rebels.

Zeidan, who was also shown on Libyan television, was later due to give a news conference.

Former rebel gunmen freed Zeidan earlier on Thursday after holding him for several hours in reprisal for the capture by U.S. forces at the weekend of a Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, officials said.