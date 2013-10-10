FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freed Libyan PM seen arriving at his office
#World News
October 10, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

Freed Libyan PM seen arriving at his office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Reuters reporter saw Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan arriving at his office on Thursday shortly after officials said he had been freed by former rebels.

Zeidan, who was also shown on Libyan television, was later due to give a news conference.

Former rebel gunmen freed Zeidan earlier on Thursday after holding him for several hours in reprisal for the capture by U.S. forces at the weekend of a Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, officials said.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
