White House expects Libya to investigate American's death in Benghazi
December 5, 2013 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

White House expects Libya to investigate American's death in Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Libyan government should thoroughly investigate the killing of an American in Benghazi, Libya, the White House said on Thursday.

An American chemistry teacher who worked at an international school in Benghazi was shot to death in the same city where militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans in September 2012.

White House spokesman Jay Carney confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Benghazi, offered condolences to the family of the victim and said there had been no claim of responsibility for the killing.

“We look to the Libyan government to thoroughly investigate this killing,” Carney said. He said the State Department was in touch with the victim’s family.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
