CEO of Liechtenstein's Bank Frick killed in car park: Swiss media

ZURICH (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Liechtenstein private bank Frick was shot dead in the underground car park of the bank’s headquarters in the tiny Alpine principality on Monday, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on its website.

Liechtenstein police said a 48-year-old man had been shot dead in the car park of a bank in the village of Balzers near the Swiss-Liechtenstein border early on Monday, without giving his name or that of the bank.

SRF online identified the dead man as Juergen Frick, head of the family-run Bank Frick, based in Balzers.

An employee of Bank Frick’s London branch declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Its headquarters in Liechtenstein remained closed on Monday due to a death, a message recorded on the bank’s phone line said.

The police said they were hunting the suspected gunman, whom they named as former-fund manager Juergen Hermann from the Liechtenstein municipality of Mauren, after he fled the scene in a grey and white Smart car.

The police said they assumed the suspected killer may have committed suicide after his driving license and passport were found near the river Rhine.

“In the passport there were handwritten notes confessing to the crime as well as parting words,” the police said in a statement.

In an undated biography available on his website, Hermann describes himself as the “Robin Hood of Liechtenstein, public enemy No. 1” as well as demanding the “return of investments worth millions that were destroyed by the Liechtenstein financial mafia”.

Bank Frick was founded in 1998 and opened a branch in the Mayfair district of London in 2011.