FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sends her first tweet
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 24, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sends her first tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth made her first foray into the world of social media on Friday when she sent out her inaugural message on Twitter.

“It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @sciencemuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R,” the 88-year-old monarch tweeted at the opening of a new gallery at London’s Science Museum.

The message, sent at 10.35 GMT (6.35 a.m. EDT), had already been re-tweeted more than 4,000 times less than 45 minutes later.

The queen’s official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy, which is run by royal aides, has issued almost 19,000 messages since its inception in 2009 and has some 725,000 followers.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.