British rowing team completes epic journey across Pacific Ocean

CAIRNS, Australia - A team of British rowers were happy to be on dry land in Australia on Monday after spending nine months during an epic trip crossing the Pacific Ocean.

The women are the first female team and the first crew of four to row across the Pacific. They left San Francisco last April and made stops in Hawaii and Samoa for supplies. Friends and family greeted Emma Mitchell, Natalia Cohen, Laura Penhaul and Meg Dyos at the end of the journey that raised money for breast cancer patients and injured servicewomen.