FTC accuses LifeLock of violating 2010 agreement
July 21, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

FTC accuses LifeLock of violating 2010 agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said LifeLock Inc, a provider of identity theft protection services, violated a settlement with the agency and 35 U.S. states by continuing to make deceptive claims about its services. (1.usa.gov/1g2ePyS)

The company’s stock fell 46 percent to $8.56, making it the top percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

The U.S. government’s antitrust watchdog asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona to impose an order that requires LifeLock to provide full redress to all consumers affected by the company’s “order violations”.

LifeLock agreed in 2010 to pay $12 million to settle claims by the FTC and the U.S. states that it overstated the value of its service. (reut.rs/1Icphd4)

The FTC alleged that in spite of the promises, LifeLock violated the order from at least October 2012 through March 2014 by “failing” to establish and maintain a comprehensive information security program to protect its users’ sensitive personal data.

“We disagree with the substance of the FTC’s contentions and are prepared to take our case to court,” LifeLock said on Tuesday.

The FTC also alleged that LifeLock falsely advertised that it protected customers’ sensitive information such as credit cards, social security numbers and bank account numbers with the same high-level safeguards as financial institutions.

Details of the FTC’s action against LifeLock were filed under seal.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

